Styles recorded 13 tackles (five solo) during the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Styles once again led the Commanders in stops while playing every single defensive snap. He has logged exactly 13 tackles in four of his last five games and is up to 80 tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games. Styles' 80 combined tackles are third-most among rookies behind Anthony Hill (82, neck) and Arvell Reese (81).