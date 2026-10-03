Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C. reports that Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Colts in London, which would leave Diggs as the top wide receiver for the Commanders.

McLaurin drew the questionable tag for Week 4 after sustaining a hamstring injury during Friday's practice. His status for Sunday's International game has yet to be confirmed, but in the event that McLaurin is indeed ruled out, Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams would be in line for larger roles against Indianapolis. Diggs has caught four passes or more in each of the first three games of the regular season and has a 13-135-3 receiving line on 22 targets.