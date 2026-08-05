Commanders' Stefon Diggs: Gets one-year, $12 million deal

Diggs is slated to sign a one-year, $12 million contract with the Commanders, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs helped pace the Patriots' fourth-ranked pass offense in 2025, reeling in 85 of 102 targets for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season contests. New England released him at the start of the new league year in March, and after legal issues were settled in May and the NFL closed its review of potential violations of the personal conduct policy in June, wide receiver-needy teams like the Commanders have been tied to him. With Washington finally coming to terms with Diggs, he'll join Terry McLaurin at the top of the WR corps for QB Jayden Daniels.