Diggs caught three of five targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.

Van Jefferson and Chig Okonkwo ended up leading the Commanders' injury-depleted group of pass catchers with seven targets each, and the former led the team in receiving yards and caught Jayden Daniels' only TD pass. Diggs' modest showing still represented his biggest yardage total since Week 1, although he did see his two-game scoring streak come to an end. Diggs will try to ramp up his production in Week 10 against the Giants.