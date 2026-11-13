Diggs secured six of 10 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Diggs paced the Commanders across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and his 32-yard catch-and-run touchdown catch over the middle with under a minute remaining sealed the win for Washington. Diggs tied a season high with his catch total while setting a new 2026 high-water mark in receiving yards and targets as well, and the veteran wideout should retain a prominent role throughout the second half of the season with Terry McLaurin (IR, knee) out the rest of the season. Diggs next takes aim at the Bengals' inconsistent secondary in a Week 11 home matchup on Monday night, Nov. 22.