Diggs caught three of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Eagles.

Diggs scored an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and the ensuing PAT tied the score at 10-10. That was the team-leading fifth receiving touchdown for Diggs in six appearances with the Commanders. He's the top option for Jayden Daniels on paper since Terry McLaurin sustained a season-ending knee injury in Washington's previous game, though Treylon Burks (81) and Antonio Williams (54) both had more receiving yards Sunday, and Williams also drew one more target than Diggs to lead the team. Diggs is poised to maintain a prominent role in Week 9 against the stout Rams secondary.