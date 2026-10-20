Diggs brought in six of seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Diggs made a splash in his return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, recording a one-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter to begin a Commanders comeback from a 23-3 deficit. The veteran wideout finished with the second-highest reception total of the night for Washington while also setting the pace in targets, and his catch tally was also a new season high. Diggs will take a 24-214-4 line into a Week 7 bye before returning to action against the Eagles at home in a Week 8 clash on Sunday night, Nov. 1.