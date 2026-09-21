Diggs caught five of six targets for 47 yards and two touchdowns in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Diggs tied Rachaad White and Dyami Brown for second on the team with his six targets, three behind Terry McLaurin for the team lead. It was Diggs who accounted for both of Washington's touchdowns, securing scores from Jayden Daniels (elbow) in the second quarter before then catching one from Marcus Mariota in the fourth. Through two games with the Commanders, Diggs has nine catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets. His production figures to take a hit while Daniels is sidelined with his injury.