Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Diggs won't practice Wednesday due to an unspecified issue but is expected to be a full participant Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Though Diggs isn't on the practice field coming off of a Week 7 bye, Quinn noted that the wideout's absence wasn't related to his prior hand injury nor any other health concern, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Instead, Diggs appears to be getting more of a veteran's rest day, which Quinn added will likely be the norm for the receiver to begin practice weeks moving forward. With Terry McLaurin sustaining a season-ending knee injury in a Week 6 loss to the 49ers, Diggs should be locked in as Washington's No. 1 wideout for the rest of the season, though players such as Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo could be greater beneficiaries of McLaurin's absence in terms of seeing their respective target shares increase.