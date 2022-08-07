site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Steven Parker: Gets deal with Washington
RotoWire Staff
Aug 7, 2022
4:25 pm ET
Parker signed a contract with the Commanders on Sunday.
Parker played in nine games for the Giants last season, recording six tackles and two passes defensed. The 26-year-old has also had stops in Dallas and Miami previously. He'll now try to carve out a role in the Commanders' secondary.
