Heinicke completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 166 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a fumble lost in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers.

Heinicke -- who entered the game already on the hot seat -- was unceremoniously benched in the second half in favor of Carson Wentz (12/16 for 123 yards and a touchdown) after he committed turnovers on consecutive drives. The 29-year-old was actually having a solid game against one of the league's top defenses before unraveling late in the contest. Head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that he will review the game film and decide on his starting quarterback early in Week 17, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. Heinicke wasn't providing eye-opening numbers prior to his recent struggles, so Rivera's decision is unlikely to shake the fantasy waters this late in the campaign. If he sticks with the incumbent, Heinicke will have to deal with Cleveland's dominant edge rusher, Myles Garrett, next Sunday after getting harassed by Nick Bosa in Saturday's loss.