Heinicke completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 249 yards and a touchdown Sunday. He rushed three times for 33 yards and lost two fumbles in a 20-12 loss to the Giants.

It was an eventful game for Heinicke despite the losing effort and middling fantasy line. The undrafted veteran almost brought his team back late in the fourth quarter on a gutsy scramble that was ultimately stopped one yard short of the end zone by the Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux. The latter also stripped Heinicke of the ball for a scoop and score at the end of the first half that changed the tide in the game. On the flip side, the 29-year-old had success taking deeper shots down the field -- particularly on a 61-yard bomb to Jahan Dotson -- resulting in his third-highest passing yardage total through eight starts. Heinicke might find it tough to replicate those big-yardage plays against Nick Bosa and the 49ers' ferocious pass rush on Saturday.