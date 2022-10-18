Commanders head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Heinicke will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Packers while Carson Wentz (finger) has been ruled out for the contest.

Heinicke's appointment to the No. 1 role was fully expected after reports surfaced over the weekend that Wentz fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during the Commanders' Week 6 win over the Bears last Thursday. Wentz underwent surgery Monday and is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, but the Commanders haven't yet moved him to injured reserve, perhaps holding out hope that he may be ready to return as soon as Week 10. Heinicke looks to be in position to start at least the next three games, though if he struggles against Green Bay, the Commanders could be motivated to give rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell a look.