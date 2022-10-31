Heinicke completed 23 of 31 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Colts. He added six rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Heinicke capped an impressive comeback win with a one-yard run off right guard into the end zone late in the fourth quarter to put the Commanders ahead for good. He completed a key 33-yard pass to Terry McLaurin earlier in the drive and peppered his star receiver with deep targets throughout the game -- also connecting for additional gains of 42 and 18 yards. In two games since taking over as the Commanders' starter, Heinicke has combined to complete 43 of 64 passes for 480 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.