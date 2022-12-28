Heinicke will drop to second on the depth chart at quarterback with Washington naming Carson Wentz as its starter for Sunday's game against the Browns, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With the 7-7-1 Commanders having suffered a pair of losses and a tie over their past three games, the team will turn the offense over to Wentz, who replaced the struggling Heinicke in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers. Wentz started Washington's first six games of the season before breaking his right ring finger on Oct. 13. Though Wentz has been healthy for several weeks, Heinicke retained the starting job after guiding Washington to a 5-3-1 overall record during his nine-game run atop the depth chart. However, the Commanders' recent slide will result in Heinicke moving back into a backup role.