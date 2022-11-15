Heinicke completed 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards and one interception in Monday's 32-21 win over the Eagles. He added 10 yards on five rushing attempts.

Heinicke's fumble on a strip sack put the Eagles into the red zone less than two minutes into the game, but he recovered nicely and helped the Commanders wear Philadelphia's defense down with methodical drives en route to a 20-14 halftime lead. With Washington clinging to a 23-21 lead early in the fourth, Heinicke committed another costly turnover, throwing an interception in Philadelphia territory, but Washington's defense forced three turnovers after that point to hold on for the win. Heinicke's numbers don't jump off the page, but his ability to minimize mistakes and make throws in big moments has helped him lead the Commanders to a 3-1 record in Carson Wentz's (finger) absence. Wentz will be eligible to return in Week 11 against Houston, but after this signature win, the Commanders could conceivably opt to stick with Heinicke even after Wentz regains health.