Heinicke will start Sunday's game in Houston, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Carson Wentz (finger) is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, and a recent report from Sam Fortier of The Washington Post suggested the Commanders were preparing Wentz to reclaim the starting role. If that's the case, it apparently won't happen this week, giving Heinicke at least one more chance to make his argument to keep the job.
