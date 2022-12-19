Heinicke remains the Commanders' starting QB ahead of Saturday's game against the 49ers, John Keim of ESPN reports.
In the wake of Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants, coach Ron Rivera noted that the team plans to stick with Heinicke for now, but added that he'd consider pivoting to Carson Wentz at some point if the team doesn't "get back on track." Wentz, who began the season as the team's starter, suffered a broken right ring finger on Oct. 13 and last suited up for game action in Week 6, but he's back from a stint on IR and suited up in Week 15 as Heinicke's backup.
More News
-
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke: Comes up short in SNF loss•
-
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke: Builds up yardage numbers in tie•
-
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke: Two touchdowns in win•
-
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke: Struggles on the road•
-
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke: Wins starting gig going forward•
-
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke: Named as Week 11 starter•