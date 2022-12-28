Carson Wentz will draw the start at quarterback over Heinicke Sunday against the Browns, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With the 7-7-1 Commanders 0-2-1 over their past three games, the team will turn to Wentz, who replaced Heinicke in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers. Wentz started Washington's first six games of the season before breaking his right ring finger on Oct. 13, and since then Heinicke had started nine games, with the team having gone 5-3-1 overall in that span.