Heinicke is expected to be named the Commanders' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With Carson Wentz flopping in his return to the starting role in last week's 24-10 loss to the Browns, head coach Ron Rivera looks set to turn the offense back over to Heinicke with little on the line in the season finale for the 7-8-1 Commanders, who have been eliminated from playoff contention. Over his nine starts this season prior to being benched Week 17, Heinicke guided Washington to a 5-3-1 record while completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 96 yards and another score on the ground. According to Fowler, Washington plans to get a look at rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell at some point during Sunday's game, so Heinicke doesn't look as though he'll be in line to play the full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Wentz appears likely to be inactive for the contest as Washington's No. 3 quarterback.