Heinicke completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 191 yards against Houston on Sunday.
Washington built a safe lead early in this game and perhaps the resulting lack of urgency had something to do with Heinicke's poor production, but it more so seems like he properly struggled against one of the NFL's weaker defenses, taking six quarterback hits from a non-existent pass rush. The Falcons don't have much of a pass rush, either, so hopefully Heinicke can make a better showing against them in Week 12.
