Heinicke will bump up to the top of Washington's quarterback depth chart while Carson Wentz recovers from a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Wentz's recovery is expected to take 4-6 weeks.

Heinicke will reclaim Washington's starting quarterback job starting with Sunday's game against the Packers. He went 7-8 in that role last season while posting a 20:15 TD:INT.