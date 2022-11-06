Heinicke completed 15 of 28 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 17 yards.

Heinicke had a positive impact with touchdown tosses of of 49 and six yards to Curtis Samuel and Dax Milne, respectively, but his fourth-quarter interception could hardly have been more ill-timed. With the Commanders up by seven, Heinicke overthrew Logan Thomas by an appreciable margin midway through the final period, resulting in a Harrison Smith interception that set up a game-tying 12-yard receiving touchdown by Dalvin Cook two plays later. Heinicke does have five touchdown tosses in his first three starts while throwing a pick in each game, and he'll aim to boost his numbers in a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Eagles on Monday night, Nov. 14.