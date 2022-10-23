Heinicke completed 20 of 33 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Packers. He added two rushing attempts for four yards.

Heinicke got off to a dreadful start, completing just one of his first seven passes and throwing a pick-six. He bounced back on the ensuing drive by throwing a nine-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson. Later in the first half, another potential pivotal Heinicke error was erased by a penalty, as an illegal contact penalty on the Packers defense negated a Heinicke fumble that was returned for a touchdown. His 37-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin put Washington up 17-14 in the third quarter and the Commanders led the rest of the way as Heinicke notched a win in his season debut replacing the injured Carson Wentz (finger). Heinicke will look to build on this winning effort in Week 8 against the Colts.