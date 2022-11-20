The Commanders are expected to proceed with Heinicke as the starting quarterback to finish the 2022 season, unless his performance necessitates a change, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Heinicke has won three of his four starts this season, with six touchdowns (one rushing) and four interceptions in that span, and it his command of the offense has evidently convinced Washington's coaching staff that the starting job should be his to keep. Even with Carson Wentz (finger) eligible to come off IR and rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell waiting in the wings, it appears that Heinicke will be able to avoid any sort of quarterback controversy as long as he's able to look the part. Sunday's matchup against the Texans offers the 29-year-old an ideal opportunity to take advantage of a less-than-stellar defense, especially if he can keep up his rapport with top target Terry McLaurin, who has two 100-yard games in Heinicke's four starts.