Coach Ron Rivera relayed Wednesday that Sam Howell rather than Heinicke will start Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Previous reports suggested that Heinicke would draw the starting assignment, with Howell also in line to play. However, Rivera subsequently clarified that the 2022 fifth-rounder will take the first snap for the team Sunday. At 7-8-1, the Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention.