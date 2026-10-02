McLaurin (hamstring) was added to the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

McLaurin appears to have injured his hamstring in Friday's practice, which is rarely a good sign for a player's availability Sunday. If McLaurin is unable to go against the Colts, Stefon Diggs, Dyami Brown and rookie Antonio Williams would be in line to absorb most of the wideout work for the Commanders. With this game kicking off early Sunday morning in London, fantasy managers will have options to pivot off McLaurin should he be deemed inactive.