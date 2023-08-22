McLaurin is believed to have suffered a turf toe injury on his right foot during Monday's preseason game against the Ravens and will undergo an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McLaurin will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to reveal the full extent of his injury. Turf toe diagnoses can range from Grade 1, for which he should miss little time, to Grade 3, which involves a ligament tear and carries a multi-week recovery timetable. The hope will of course be that Washington's top wideout has avoided a serious issue, and that he can get healthy in time for the team's regular-season opener against Arizona on Sept. 10. If McLaurin were to miss any time, however, second-year pro Jahan Dotson would likely step into a premier role as Sam Howell's clear No. 1 target.