McLaurin caught eight of 10 targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The fifth-year wideout was Sam Howell's favorite target early, but the Philadelphia secondary was able to mostly contain McLaurin in the second half. The receptions and yardage led Washington and were both season highs for the 28-year-old, giving McLaurin plenty of momentum heading into a Week 5 tilt against a hapless Bears defense.