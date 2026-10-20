McLaurin left Monday night's game against the 49ers in the first quarter with a left knee injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

McLaurin went to plant his left leg while running a route in the first quarter, and his knee completely gave out. He was unable to make it to the sideline and had to be placed in an air cast and carted off the field. With McLaurin looking at a potentially serious injury, Stefon Diggs will be thrust into WR1 duties for the Commanders. Antonio Williams, Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks will be tasked with playing increased snaps on offense.