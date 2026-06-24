Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Clear leader of WR corps

Ahead of next month's training camp, Bryan Manning of USA Today notes that the Commanders have yet to identify a clear No. 2 wide receiver to complement McLaurin.

Following a 2025 regular season in which he recorded a 38/582/3 receiving line on 60 targets in 10 contests, McLaurin -- who topped 1,000 receiving yards 2020-2024 -- returns as QB Jayden Daniels' top WR target, a context that should garner the 2019 third-rounder plenty of volume in 2026. It remains to been seen how the depth chart will shake out beyond McLaurin, however, and to that end Luke McCaffrey, Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Jaylin Lane are set to compete for roles this summer. Additionally, it's still possible that the Commanders bring in some veteran pass-catching help, with Brandon Aiyuk, who appears to have played his last snap with the 49ers, having been mentioned as a possibility on that front.