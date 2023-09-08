McLaurin (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Arizona.

McLaurin's upgrade to full practice participation Thursday put him on track to play, and we now have confirmation he'll be active less than three weeks after injuring his toe in a preseason game. He starts his season with a great matchup against one of the least experienced CB groups in the league, though the Cardinals do have good safeties and are arguably even more exploitable up front against the run.