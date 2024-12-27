McLaurin (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
McLaurin improve from non-participation Wednesday to a limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday. He should be ready for his usual workload Sunday night, leading a WR group that won't have Dyami Brown (hamstring).
