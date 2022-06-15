Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday "we're not trading [McLaurin]," JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McLaurin is skipping mandatory minicamp while he and the Commanders continue to discuss a new extension. Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, Rivera also confirmed that McLaurin will be fined for missing mandatory team activities, but that ongoing negotiations are "not contentious." Of course, it's not uncommon in the NFL for team officials to commit to retaining a player only for a trade to later occur, as happened with A.J. Brown and Titans coach Mike Vrabel earlier this offseason. As a result of being dealt to the Eagles, Brown was able to secure a four-year, $100 million contract, and McLaurin may be vying for a similar payday as he enters the final season of his rookie contract.
