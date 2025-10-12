McLaurin (quadriceps) will remain out for Monday's game against the Bears but has avoided any setbacks in his recovery thus far and has a chance at returning to action Week 7 versus the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Since exiting the Commanders' Week 3 win over the Raiders due to the quad injury, McLaurin hasn't practiced in any fashion and is set to miss a third straight game Monday, though he's reportedly moved through his rehab program as expected thus far. While the Commanders remain hopeful that McLaurin will be ready to go for a divisional matchup in Week 7, he'll still likely need to take reps in at least one or two practices from next Wednesday through Friday in order to gain clearance to play. With McLaurin in street clothes for another game and with Noah Brown (groin) also sidelined Week 6, Deebo Samuel is expected to serve as the Commanders' top passing-game target for another game, assuming he's able to play through the heel injury that has resulted in him taking a questionable tag into Monday.