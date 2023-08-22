McLaurin (foot) went to the locker room near the end of the second quarter of Monday's preseason game versus the Ravens, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
McLaurin had his right foot and ankle examined before he made his way off the field. Prior to his departure, he gathered in all three of his targets for 39 yards while working with starting quarterback Sam Howell.
