McLaurin told reporters last week that he has a "nuanced connection" with QB Sam Howell, Zach Selby of commanders.com reports.

The report notes that Howell has been spreading the ball around in training camp rather than heavily focusing on his top receiver, but it sounds like he and McLaurin nonetheless have developed a strong working relationship. While that doesn't necessarily mean Howell will be able to elevate McLaurin beyond the WR2 range where he's lingered in fantasy throughout his career, there's at least some theoretical upside now that the team is giving a young QB a chance instead of relying on a veteran who is proven to be no better than mediocre. The WR group looks like the strength of Washington's offense, with McLaurin joined by 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson and veteran slot man Curtis Samuel. The tackle spots also appear in good hands between LT Charles Leno and RT Andrew Wylie, while potential problem areas (besides QB) include the interior line and tight ends.