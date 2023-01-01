McLaurin recorded two receptions on five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns. He added one rush for 12 yards.

McLaurin tied for third on the team in targets and has now been targeted six or fewer times in four of his last five games. He has been able to mask that lack of volume with long gains and touchdowns in past weeks, though that wasn't the case against the Browns. He managed one highlight-worthy play, a 23-yard reception that came early in the fourth quarter. Even so, his yardage total was his lowest since Week 4.