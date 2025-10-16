McLaurin (quadriceps) didn't practice Thursday.

McLaurin was listed as something other than a non-participant for the first time since injuring his quad Week 3 by being limited at Wednesday's walkthrough. His downgrade to no activity one day later may be related to maintenance, but he now has just one more session this week to prove his health. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not McLaurin has a chance to return to action Sunday at Dallas.