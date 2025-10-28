McLaurin said after Monday night's loss to the Chiefs that his quad is "alright," and he'll take it "day by day," Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin left the game in the fourth quarter with the Commanders trailing by multiple touchdowns, so perhaps it was a bit precautionary on Washington's end to keep him out for the remainder of the contest. However, it does sound like the veteran wideout did aggravate the previous quad injury that kept him out the previous four games prior to his return to action Monday. The Commanders now are on a short week ahead of next Sunday's home game against the Seahawks. McLaurin should be considered questionable for the Week 9 affair.