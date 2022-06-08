Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday he expects McLaurin to participate in next week's mandatory minicamp, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McLaurin has remained away from voluntary OTAs while attempting to negotiate a new contract with the Commanders. The 2019 third-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he's once again facing the task of establishing chemistry with a new quarterback, this time former Eagles and Colts signal-caller Carson Wentz. In his career thus far, McLaurin has averaged 4 catches for 1,030 yards and 5.3 TDs per season. In McLaurin's absence, rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson has reportedly made strides in establishing a rapport with Wentz.