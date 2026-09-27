McLaurin caught six of nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Seahawks.

After two frustrating games to begin the season that saw multiple near misses in the end zone, McLaurin finally broke out with Marcus Mariota under center instead of Jayden Daniels (elbow), hauling in a 30-yard strike in the third quarter of Sunday's upset. McLaurin led the Commanders in catches, targets and receiving yards in the win, and he'll take a 10-141-1 line on 22 targets into a Week 4 home tilt against the Colts.