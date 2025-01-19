McLaurin secured four of six targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 45-31 divisional-round win over the Lions on Saturday night.

The veteran wideout finished second in receiving yards on the Commanders for the night to Dyami Brown, and his second-quarter touchdown came on a game-long 58-yard catch and run off a wide-receiver screen. McLaurin now has a combined 13-176-2 line on 16 targets over Washington's first pair of postseason wins, and he'll look to record a scoring grab for the fourth consecutive game overall against the Rams or Eagles in an NFC Championship Game matchup on Sunday, Jan. 26.