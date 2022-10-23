McLaurin caught five of eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Packers.

McLaurin reignited his chemistry with Taylor Heinicke in Heinicke's season debut, highlighted by a 37-yard touchdown catch to put Washington up 17-14 in the third quarter. After recording just one touchdown in six games with Carson Wentz (finger) under center, McLaurin could be trending up, though a stingy Colts secondary will do its best to limit the two-time 1,000-yard receiver in Week 8.