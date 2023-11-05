McLaurin caught five of seven targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots.

McLaurin was quiet for most of the afternoon but made catches of 26 and 36 yards on consecutive plays to set up a go-ahead field goal in the third quarter. That turned out to be the game-winning field goal, as neither team scored in the fourth quarter. Those two catches helped McLaurin post team-high totals in receptions and receiving yards while finishing one target shy of Jahan Dotson's team-best total. With quarterback Sam Howell having topped 300 passing yards in each of the last two games, McLaurin and the rest of Washington's passing game have built up some momentum heading into a Week 10 road game in Seattle.