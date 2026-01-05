McLaurin recorded four receptions on four targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Eagles.

McLaurin was the only pass catcher to get anything going for the Commanders, as Josh Johnson managed just 131 passing yards. McLaurin made a long catch of 25 yards early in the second quarter, though he also drew four defensive penalties, two of which helped keep touchdown drives alive. McLaurin endured a tough 2025 season due to his own struggles to stay on the field, as well as Jayden Daniels (elbow) missing a significant portion of the year. However, McLaurin should have a strong chance to bounce back in 2026, as he had logged five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards entering the current campaign.