McLaurin brought in four of five targets for 49 yards in the Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.
The accomplished veteran was surprisingly quiet on a night when Sam Howell compiled a career-high 388 yards thanks to a large deficit. McLaurin finished tied for third in receptions and was fourth in receiving yards for the Commanders, with the downturn coming after a season-best 8-86 line versus the Eagles in the Week 4 overtime loss four days earlier. McLaurin next opportunity to post his first 100-yard effort of the season comes in a Week 6 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 15.
More News
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Busy in OT loss to Philly•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Six grabs in double-digit defeat•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Gets back on track Sunday•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Two catches in Sunday's win•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Gets in full practice Thursday•