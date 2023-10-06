McLaurin brought in four of five targets for 49 yards in the Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

The accomplished veteran was surprisingly quiet on a night when Sam Howell compiled a career-high 388 yards thanks to a large deficit. McLaurin finished tied for third in receptions and was fourth in receiving yards for the Commanders, with the downturn coming after a season-best 8-86 line versus the Eagles in the Week 4 overtime loss four days earlier. McLaurin next opportunity to post his first 100-yard effort of the season comes in a Week 6 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 15.