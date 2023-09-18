McLaurin had five receptions on six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Broncos.

Quarterback Sam Howell found McLaurin for a 30-yard score on the first drive of the second half, which sparked an impressive multi-score comeback for the Commanders. The 28-year-old was held to two catches in Week 1 coming off of a preseason toe injury, so Sunday's strong showing should relieve any concerned fantasy managers. Look for McLaurin to continue building a rapport with his new quarterback in a home matchup against the Bills next Sunday.