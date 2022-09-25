McLaurin caught six passes for 102 yards on nine targets against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Carson Wentz struggled to complete passes most of the day as the Philadelphia pass rush rattled the Washington offense, and McLaurin struggled to draw viable targets for most of that time. McLaurin is one of the league's most unique big-play threats, though, and he's capable of doing fast damage after a cold stretch. After increasing his yardage total from 58 to 75 to 102 over his first three games, McLaurin could be closing in on a proper 2022 breakout game soon.