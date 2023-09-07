McLaurin (toe) practiced fully Thursday.

McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury in his right foot during the Commanders' second preseason game on Aug. 21. Initially, there was a belief that he was in danger of missing some time in the regular season, but after opening Week 1 prep with a limited practice Wednesday, he's progressed enough to be cleared for all activity three days before Sunday's season opener against the Cardinals. McLaurin thus will operate as the No. 1 target for second-year quarterback Sam Howell alongside fellow wide receiver Jahan Dotson this weekend.